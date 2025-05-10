Hyderabad: CBI nabs income tax commissioner in Rs 70 L bribery case

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, May 10 arrested an income tax commissioner and four others for accepting a bribe worth Rs 70 lakh.

The CBI had received inputs about Jeevan Lal Lavidiya, a 2004-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, allegedly indulging in corrupt practices and seeking bribes, following which an FIR was registered against him recently.

The arrests were made after the CBI trapped and arrested middlemen in Mumbai while accepting the bribes on behalf of the commissioner.

Also Read Hyderabad police issues alert against phishing amid India-Pakistan tensions

Subsequent arrests were made in Hyderabad, and searches at 18 locations across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Khammam, Visakhapatnam, and New Delhi have led to the recovery of Rs. 69 lakh in cash, in addition to the bribe amount, and various incriminating documents.

The accused were part of a broader conspiracy involving undue gratification for favourable decisions on tax appeals. The case was registered on May 9, 2025, against the Commissioner and 14 others.

The other arrested individuals were identified as Sh Sairam Palisetty (Srikakulam), Sh. Natta Veera Naga Sri Ram Gopal (Visakhapatnam), Sh Viral Kantilal Mehta, DGM (Taxation), Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Mumbai and Sajida Majhar Hussain Shah (Mumbai).

Those arrested in Mumbai are being produced before the Special CBI Court in Mumbai, while those in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are being presented before the competent courts in those states. The investigation is ongoing.