Telangana government declares holiday for Holi festival

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Holi, a popular and significant Hindu festival celebrated as the festival of colours.

It falls on March 14.

As per the Telangana calendar, the state government has announced a general holiday for Holi.

Holi

It is also known as the Festival of Colours, the Festival of Spring, and the Festival of Love.

The Holi festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and energy throughout India, including Telangana, with water, colours, and balloons being essential components of this festival.

Holi also celebrates the arrival of spring in India and the end of winter.

Also Read 15 pc annual fee hike proposed by private schools in Telangana

Telangana schools to observe holiday on Holi festival

Schools in the state will also observe a holiday on the Holi festival on March 14.

In the current month, there are four more holidays. Two of them are general holidays, and the others are optional.

March 21 and March 28 are optional holidays due to Shahadat Hazrat Ali and Jumatul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr, respectively. The other two general holidays are for Ugadi and Eid-ul-Fitr on March 30 and 31, respectively.

In view of the Holi festival, the Telangana government has declared a general holiday on March 14.