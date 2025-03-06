15 pc annual fee hike proposed by private schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: The private schools in Telangana have proposed a fee hike of 15 percent annually and guidelines for handling fee defaulters.

In the meeting convened by the School Education Department officials, the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) put forward the proposals.

Telangana private schools need to seek approval for fee hike above 15 pc

As per the proposals by the TRSMA, schools should seek approval from the fee regulation committee if they need to increase fees beyond 15 percent.

The president of the association, Sadula Madhusudhan, also agreed that there must be fee regulation to ensure that none of the schools in Telangana exploit students and parents.

Honorary president of TRSMA, S Sreenivas Reddy, claimed that every year, 10-20 percent of students in budget private schools default on fees. He further said that recommendations from political leaders and government officials for fee concessions are another concern for schools.

Categorisation of fee structures

The TRSMA further suggested categorisation of the fee structure in private schools in Telangana. It proposed separate slabs for pre-primary, primary, upper primary, and high school.

Also Read Telangana student shot dead in US

Moreover, it sought exemption from fee regulations for budget private schools that charge less than Rs 55,000 per annum.

For many years, parents of school students have been demanding fee regulation in the state as many educational institutions increase fees significantly every year.

It remains to be seen how the government will bring relief to parents of school students who are burdened by hefty fees.