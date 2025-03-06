Telangana student shot dead in US

The student was attacked by unidentified assailants near a beach.

Published: 6th March 2025 8:45 am IST
Telangana student in US
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A student from Telangana who was pursuing higher education in the United States (US) has been shot dead by unidentified individuals.

The incident happened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Telangana student was pursuing master’s degree in US

The victim who is identified as 27-year-old Praveen from Keshampet mandal in Rangareddy district had traveled to the US for his Master’s degree.

He was in his second year at a university in Milwaukee.

Praveen used to work part-time while managing his studies.

Tragic incident at a beach near his residence

As per reports, the Telangana student was attacked by unidentified assailants near a beach, which is located near his residence in the US.

After the attack, he collapsed at the scene. He succumbed to injuries before getting medical care.

Though, local authorities are conducting investigation, the circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Praveen’s family received the information through his friends in the US.

As investigation continues, authorities in Milwaukee will provide further updates on the case.

