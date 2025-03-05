Real estate in Hyderabad: Surge in homebuyers for new projects

Hyderabad: Real estate in Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in homebuyers for newly launched projects in the city.

According to a report by the real estate services company ANAROCK, the city saw a jump in demand for new projects.

Real estate in Hyderabad sees 43 pc share of new launch absorption

As per the report, 43 percent of the 58540 sold units in 2024 were launched in the same year.

It is significantly up from 28 percent of 16590 units sold in 2019.

It seems that investors are heading south as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai saw the highest new launch sales share last year.

42 pc of homes sold in top 7 cities were fresh launches

The report further mentioned that 42 percent of the 4.60 lakh homes sold in the top 7 cities in 2024 were part of new launches.

This marks a considerable increase from 2019, when only 26 percent of the 2.61 lakh homes sold were newly launched.

This shift has been consistent over the past five years. In 2020, 28 percent of the 1.38 lakh homes sold in the top seven cities were newly launched.

In 2021, the percentage rose to 34 percent with approximately 2.37 lakh homes sold. By 2022, 36 percent of the 3.65 lakh homes sold were new launches, and in 2023, the figure increased further to 40 percent of the 4.77 lakh units sold.

City-wise, the absorption of newly launched homes varies. Kolkata had the lowest share of fresh supply absorption, with only 31 percent of the 18330 units sold in 2024 being newly launched.

In NCR, approximately 44 percent of the 61902 units sold in 2024 were newly launched, a big jump from just 22 percent in 2019.

Following are city-wise absorption trends

City Total units sold in 2024 Percentage of share of new launch absorption in 2024 Total units sold in 2019 Percentage of share of new launch absorption in 2019 NCR 61,902 44 46,920 22 MMR 1,55,334 36 80,870 23 Bangalore 65,226 53 50,450 27 Pune 81,088 42 40,790 34 Hyderabad 58,540 43 16,590 28 Chennai 19,221 53 11,820 28 Kolkata 18,334 31 13,930 23 Total 4,59,645 42 2,61,370 26

From the data, it is clear that after NCR, real estate in Hyderabad has witnessed the highest percentage of new launch absorption.