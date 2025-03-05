Real estate in Hyderabad: Surge in homebuyers for new projects

43 percent of the 58540 sold units in 2024 were launched in the same year.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th March 2025 2:37 pm IST
Real Estate in Hyderabad sees spike in housing prices in 2024
Representational photo.

Hyderabad: Real estate in Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in homebuyers for newly launched projects in the city.

According to a report by the real estate services company ANAROCK, the city saw a jump in demand for new projects.

Real estate in Hyderabad sees 43 pc share of new launch absorption

As per the report, 43 percent of the 58540 sold units in 2024 were launched in the same year.

It is significantly up from 28 percent of 16590 units sold in 2019.

It seems that investors are heading south as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai saw the highest new launch sales share last year.

42 pc of homes sold in top 7 cities were fresh launches

The report further mentioned that 42 percent of the 4.60 lakh homes sold in the top 7 cities in 2024 were part of new launches.

This marks a considerable increase from 2019, when only 26 percent of the 2.61 lakh homes sold were newly launched.

This shift has been consistent over the past five years. In 2020, 28 percent of the 1.38 lakh homes sold in the top seven cities were newly launched.

In 2021, the percentage rose to 34 percent with approximately 2.37 lakh homes sold. By 2022, 36 percent of the 3.65 lakh homes sold were new launches, and in 2023, the figure increased further to 40 percent of the 4.77 lakh units sold.

City-wise, the absorption of newly launched homes varies. Kolkata had the lowest share of fresh supply absorption, with only 31 percent of the 18330 units sold in 2024 being newly launched.

In NCR, approximately 44 percent of the 61902 units sold in 2024 were newly launched, a big jump from just 22 percent in 2019.

Following are city-wise absorption trends

CityTotal units sold in 2024Percentage of share of new launch absorption in 2024Total units sold in 2019Percentage of share of new launch absorption in 2019
NCR61,9024446,92022
MMR1,55,3343680,87023
Bangalore65,2265350,45027
Pune81,0884240,79034
Hyderabad58,5404316,59028
Chennai19,2215311,82028
Kolkata18,3343113,93023
Total4,59,645422,61,37026

From the data, it is clear that after NCR, real estate in Hyderabad has witnessed the highest percentage of new launch absorption.

