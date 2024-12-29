Returns from rise in gold rates, real estate in Hyderabad, stocks in 2024

Hyderabad: Many investors usually remain in a dilemma about whether gold rates will rise or if investing in real estate in Hyderabad or stocks is a better option.

In 2024, real estate in the city gave the highest return.

Real estate in Hyderabad gave over 26 pc return

According to a report by the real estate services company ANAROCK, prices jumped by 26.95 percent. In Q4 2024, the city-level price reached Rs 7,300 per square foot, up from Rs 5,750 in Q4 2023.

Despite the fears surrounding the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), real estate gave the highest return this year.

Not only in 2024, but Hyderabad has also shown remarkable progress in real estate, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10 percent in residential launches over the past decade.

Also Read Gold rates in Hyderabad beat Sensex, Nifty 50 in current year so far

Gold rates jumped by over 21 percent

This year, gold rates jumped by over 21 percent, giving the second-highest return in 2024.

The rates of 22-carat and 24-carat gold (per 10 grams) were Rs 58,550 and Rs 63,870, respectively, on January 1, 2024. At present, they have reached Rs 71,350 and Rs 77,840.

Despite the cut in customs duty announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the budget, the rates continued their upward trend after a slight dip.

Also Read Real estate in Hyderabad sees spike in housing prices in 2024

Also Read Gold rates in Hyderabad dip after RBI’s repo rate decision

Nifty 50, Sensex

This year, Nifty 50 and Sensex failed to deliver double-digit returns, increasing by merely 9.5 percent and 8.89 percent, respectively.

On January 1, 2024, the Nifty 50 and Sensex were at Rs 21,741.9 and Rs 72,271.94, respectively. Currently, they are at Rs 23,813.4 and Rs 78,699.07.

Following are the returns generated by asset classes

Asset class Rates on January 1, 2024 Current rates Returns (in percentage) 22K gold Rs 58550 per 10 grams Rs 71350 per 10 grams 21.86 24K gold Rs 63870 per 10 grams Rs 77840 per 10 grams 21.87 Nifty 50 Rs 21741.9 Rs 23813.4 9.5 Sensex Rs 72271.94 Rs 78699.07 8.89 Real Estate in Hyderabad Rs 5750 per sq.ft. Rs 7300 per sq.ft. 26.95

In 2024, real estate in Hyderabad gave the highest return. The hike in gold rates in Hyderabad also delivered significant returns, but Nifty 50 and Sensex failed to achieve even double-digit growth.