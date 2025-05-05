Earthquake with mild tremors felt in northern parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: Mild earthquake tremors were felt for a few seconds in parts of northern Telangana at around 6.50 pm on Monday, May 5.

The video shows the moment of mild earthquake in Koratla town of Jagtial district on Monday evening.

As per reports, an earthquake of 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded from Asifabad at 6.50 pm. The ripple effects spread through Karimnagar, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Nizamabad, and Nirmal districts.

The tremors were felt for 2 to 5 seconds in several mandals, including Gangadhara, Koratla, Choppadandi, Ramadugu, Kadem, Jannaram, Khanapur, Laxmanchanda, Kammarpally, and Mortad.

Feeling the tremors, villagers ran out of their houses, fearing for their lives.

There were no tremors felt in Hyderabad.

(More details awaited)