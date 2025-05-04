Telangana HC judge passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Justice Maturi Girija Priyadarsini, a sitting judge of the Telangana High Court, passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, May 4.

She was reportedly suffering from illness for a few days, and her demise was officially confirmed by the Telangana High Court Registrar (Protocol).

According to reports, Maturi Girija Priyadarsini’s mortal remains have been kept at her residence in Vasanth City, Hafeezpet. The funeral is scheduled to be held at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills, on Monday, May 5, at 12 noon.

Who is the Telangana HC sitting judge?

Justice Priyadarsini held three postgraduate degrees from Andhra University, including an MA in Sociology, an MA in Public Administration, and an MA in Political Science. She was appointed as a judge of the Telangana High Court in 2022 and ranked 16th in terms of seniority among the sitting judges.

Her tenure was set to conclude next year upon reaching the age of retirement.