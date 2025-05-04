Telangana HC orders GHMC of swift action against illegal constructions

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to the surge in unauthorised constructions within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the Telangana High Court has directed the civic body to immediately seal all illegally constructed floors, even if show cause notices have already been issued and proceedings are still pending.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued this interim order while hearing a petition filed by Jijjuvarapu Ramesh, who highlighted a blatant violation in OU Colony, Shaikpet.

In this case, a builder, despite having permission for a stilt plus two floors, constructed additional floors and a penthouse on the sixth floor, even after receiving a show cause notice from GHMC.

Expressing concern over what he described as a possible nexus between the GHMC planning wing and violators, Justice Reddy mandated that sealing such unauthorised structures must become the norm.

He also directed the GHMC commissioner to circulate instructions to all planning and enforcement officials, urging prompt action without delay.

In swift compliance, GHMC issued a circular on May 1-just two days after the court’s April 29 directive-addressed to all zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners, circle and ward offices, and town planning staff.

The circular instructed officials to seal any unauthorised floors or constructions that deviate from sanctioned plans as soon as a show cause notice is issued.

Justice Reddy voiced dismay at GHMC’s recurring practice of issuing show cause notices without timely enforcement.

“Unauthorised constructions are going on unabated even after notices are issued. The officials are either turning a blind eye or deliberately delaying action,” he remarked, hinting at a possible collusion involving builders, politicians, and GHMC staff.

The court noted that, in many cases, complaints are lodged during the foundation stage, but officials wait until several floors are completed before intervening.

Justice Reddy emphasised that waiting for replies to show cause notices, without halting construction or sealing the premises, undermines regulatory efforts.

“This practice of mechanically issuing notices and allowing continued construction must end. If the GHMC fails to act in time, it may amount to contempt of court,” he warned.

Justice Reddy concluded that sealing unauthorised floors at the earliest stage-even while inquiries are pending-would act as a strong deterrent against the widespread culture of illegal constructions in Hyderabad.