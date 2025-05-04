Telangana HC grants bail to life convict for son’s wedding

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted temporary bail to Nayyum, a murder convict serving a life sentence at Cherlapally Central Prison, to attend his son’s wedding scheduled for May 8. Nayyum was convicted in December 2022 by the principal sessions judge of Vikarabad district for his role in a 2011 revenge murder case at Thattepally village, Peddemul.

A division bench comprising Justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and BR Madhusudhan Rao heard Nayyum’s criminal appeal on Friday and allowed him bail from May 3 to June 25.

The court directed that he must surrender before prison authorities on June 25, after which his appeal was disposed of.

The case involved Nayyum and eight others, including a minor, who were accused of hacking to death a youngster, Khaja Moinoddin, in retaliation after one of the accused, Mahabub (son of co-accused Molla Zainullabuddin), died of electric shock while working in a field owned by Moinoddin’s family. Believing Khaja was responsible for Mahabub’s death, the group carried out the murder.

Of the accused, the minor was acquitted due to lack of evidence, and another’s case was dropped following his death. Seven others, including Nayyum, received life sentences from the sessions court at Vikarabad.