Telangana government declares holiday for Shab-e-Barat

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for Shab-e-Barat, observed on the 15th of Shaban, the eighth month in the Islamic Calendar.

Although the state government announced a holiday for Shab-e-Barat on February 26 in its calendar, it is listed under optional holidays, not as a general one.

Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the “night of forgiveness,” is celebrated with great fervor across South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

In the evening, many people visit the graves of their loved ones, and some also observe fasting on Shab-e-Barat.

Some Telangana schools to observe a holiday on Shab-e-Barat

Although February 26 is not a general holiday, some schools in the state will remain closed on the last Monday of the month.

Usually, minority educational institutions in the state observe a holiday on the day following Shab-e-Barat.

In February, the Telangana government declared three holidays—two for Shab-e-Meraj and Shab-e-Barat, and another one for Sri Panchami. All these holidays are listed under optional holidays.