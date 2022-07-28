Telangana government pushes for expansion of Vijaya Dairy

Hyderabad: State minister for animal husbandry and dairy development Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that Vijaya Dairy Telangana has to be developed further to compete with private entities. He said that new outlets of the dairy company will open soon, and more products will be available to consumers.

Minister Srinivas Yadav inaugurated a one-day workshop on the Integrated Dairy Development Plan for Vijaya Dairy DDs and Managers of various districts of the state at the Cooperative Management Institute in Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister explained that after agriculture, most of the families in the country earn their livelihood from the dairy sector. “The government will provide all necessary support to the farmers who depend on this sector. Vijaya Dairy, which was neglected before state bifurcation, has achieved a lot of development with the special initiatives of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after the Telangana state came into existence,” he said.

He said that apart from providing free medical services to Vijaya dairy farmers, the government is also providing subsidized dairy buffaloes and supplying grass.

Apart from this, special attention has been paid to the measures to be taken to increase livestock production and milk production. He said that awareness seminars on animal health care, artificial insemination and other proprietary methods will be organized in all the villages under the auspices of Vijaya Dairy, Animal Husbandry Department, Gopala Mitra and TSLDA officials.

Minister Talasani said that efforts should be made to increase the milk collection of Vijaya Dairy to 8 lakh litres by the time the new dairy becomes available. For this, he said, apart from the farmers who are already giving milk to the dairy, new farmers should be encouraged to join the fray.

“Vijaya dairy products are extremely popular. Vijaya products should be made available in all areas. New outlets of Vijaya products have already been set up along famous temples, highways and tourist areas with the cooperation of Devadaya, R&B, Municipal etc. departments,” the minister informed.

He said that more outlets will be set up in the coming days. He said that dairy farmers will benefit a lot if the company develops further.