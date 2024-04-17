Telangana govt residential school student succumbs to food poisoning

Hyderabad: A Class VI boy studying in Bhuvanagiri Social Welfare Residential School died after battling for life for five days on Wednesday, April 17, after allegedly being fed contaminated food in the hostel. A case under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) has been booked against the hostel management at Bhuvanagiri police station by the deceased’s parents.

Prashanth, 12, a resident of Jiblakpally village of Pochampalli mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, along with scores of students were taken ill on April 12, after they had consumed Pulihora in breakfast.

While some were shifted to Bhuvanagiri District Hospital, Telangana, from the residential school immediately after they started vomiting and developing adverse symptoms, Prashanth and Krishna, who were found to be in a serious condition, were shifted to Miracle Hospitals in Uppal for better treatment.

As Krishna’s condition further deteriorated, he was admitted to the ICU in Rainbow Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, where he was put on a ventilator. He was known to have been suffering from a heart ailment since an early age. Post-mortem was conducted on the deceased’s mortal remains at the Gandhi Hospital.

S Srinivas, the principal of the school has been suspended by the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), and an inquiry committee led by Anantha Lakshmi, Joint Secretary, Acad-I, TSWREIS has already been ordered.

According to Bhuvanagiri police, the hostel management has been implicated in the case. The police plan to narrow down and book those responsible for the death of the boy.

The students and parents have previously brought to the attention of the administration several issues regarding the school. These include the principal and warden being irregular, inadequate supervision, the kitchen workers being understaffed under the contractor, low-quality food, and unsatisfactory sanitation conditions.

Harish Rao calls incident ‘state murder’

Terming Prashanth’s death a ‘state murder’, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has demanded Rs 50 lakh for the family of the deceased.

“CM Revanth Reddy who is indulging in “revenge politics” in the name of “Praja Paalana” has no idea about the welfare of children,” he alleged.