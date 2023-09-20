Amid cases of food poisoning in govt schools, Telangana HC seeks report

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has sought a compliance report from the state over conditions in government-run hostels and SC/ST residential schools.

A bench headed by chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice NV Shravan Kumar have set a two-week deadline for the state to file a status report.

A public interest litigation was filed by Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guru Tej, notifying the deeply disturbing conditions in ST/SC residential schools and hostels which were leading to food poisoning incidents.

The petitioner in the PIL further sought the provision of essential facilities for children residing in educational institution hostels.

Counsel for the petitioner, Chikkudu Prabhakar, argued that the respondent authorities were failing to provide necessary facilities to the children, contrary to prescribed guidelines.

“Basic amenities were reportedly lacking in hostels and residential schools for SC, ST, BC, and minority children studying throughout the state,” claimed the counsel.

The urgency of the matter was underscored by recent incidents, including a case of food poisoning at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Asifabad, Vikarabad and Devaruppula.

As many as 150 girls had to be transported to a hospital using lorry and auto-rickshaws due to the lack of proper ambulance facilities.

They suffered from severe stomach pain, headaches, high fevers and respiratory issues, requiring treatment in local and district hospitals due to food poisoning.

Following the arguments, the court directed the authorities concerned to provide a status report on the conditions and adjourned the case to October 5.