150 students fall sick after eating ‘stale food’ at Nizamabad school

In a distressing incident, more than 150 students fell ill on Monday night at KGBV School in Beemgal of Nizamabad district after they were served ‘stale’ food for dinner. As many as 103 were rushed to Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad when their condition deteriorated.

Sources informed that approximately 220 students were served the meal, of which 150 complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting. The staff at KGBV School alerted the officials and medical personnel from the Medical and Health Department.

Initially, the affected students were transported to Bheemhal Government Hospital. However, given the seriousness of the condition of 103 students, they were referred to Government General Hospital (GGH). “As of now, their condition is stable. They will likely be discharged on Wednesday morning,” Dr Prathimaraj, the hospital superintendent said.

In response to the incident, District Collector Rajivgandhi Hanumanthu visited the hospital on Tuesday to offer support and comfort to the affected students. He held discussions with GGH superintendent Prathimaraj and other attending physicians, inquiring about the incident and the students’ current condition. He was told that the students’ illness was likely due to consuming contaminated food. He assured that appropriate action would be taken against the responsible staff at Beemgal.

Furthermore, a special medical camp was organised in Bheemgal under the supervision of DMHO M Sudharshanam to provide immediate assistance to other affected students.

The officials also conducted an inspection of the school’s kitchen and dining hall. Samples collected from there were sent to laboratories for analysis. A preliminary report was submitted to the district collector.

Earlier in the day, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy expressed serious concern about the incident and directed the district collector to take appropriate action against the KGBV staff responsible for failing in their duties.