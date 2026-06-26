Telangana Governor, Chief Minister call to prevent drug abuse

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, June 26, called upon people to join hands in preventing drug abuse and to promote a healthy society.

In a message on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Shukla said drug abuse is extremely harmful to individuals, families and society, and urged people, especially youth, to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Hon'ble Governor of Telangana Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla calls upon everyone to join hands in preventing drug abuse and promoting a healthy lifestyle for a drug-free society. 💙



🚫 Say No to Drugs

💜 Drug-Free… pic.twitter.com/HPa9jfoRIx — Governor of Telangana (@tg_governor) June 26, 2026

He said all citizens should join the endeavour to realise ‘Drug-free Telangana – Drug-free India’.

Observing that narcotics not only destroy individuals and families but also cause law and order problems, the chief minister stressed on social responsibility and alertness of citizens to check drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

He called upon people to make efforts to promote positive thoughts among youth and to join the mission to make Telangana drug-free.

Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar flagged off a 2k run in the district headquarters town of Vikarabad to mark the occasion.