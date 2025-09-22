Telangana governor likely to await SC verdict before approving MLC nominations

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is unlikely to approve the MLC nominations under the Governor’s quota recommended by the state cabinet until the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict on the issue.

According to reliable sources, the Governor has sought legal advice on the file sent by the state government regarding two nominees Prof. Kodandaram and former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Legal experts reportedly advised that any approval before the Supreme Court’s final judgment could trigger further legal complications.

It may be recalled that during the previous government, names of D. Shravan and Satyanarayana were recommended under the Governor’s quota. However, the then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected them. Later, the Congress government recommended Kodandaram and News Editor, The Siasat Daily, Amer Ali Khan, leading BRS leaders to approach the High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court. While the apex court has upheld the government’s right to recommend names, it clarified that final approval lies within judicial purview until the case is settled.

Sources at Raj Bhavan said the Governor has also sought detailed reports on both nominees. Traditionally, non-political persons are nominated under the Governor’s quota. However, Prof. Kodandaram is the chief of Telangana Jana Samithi, a political party, though the government highlighted his significant role in the Telangana statehood movement. In Azharuddin’s case, his notable contributions to Indian cricket and political background were placed before the Governor.

Meanwhile, the Governor has also withheld a decision on the recently passed 42% BC reservations bill, noting that similar proposals are already pending with the President of India. Reports suggest that the Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill may be referred to the Union Home Ministry for further examination.