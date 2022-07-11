Telangana Governor reviews activities of Red Cross Branches

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan reviewed initiatives made by the District Red Cross Branches to assist people amid the ongoing, relentless rains and their destructive consequences on people’s lives, especially the poor and needy.

Governor asked all district branch office holders to work with the district authorities to bring much-needed aid to the affected people by maintaining regular touch with district collectors.

Additionally, Dr Tamilisai asked all district branches to preserve a list of available Junior Red Cross and Youth Red Cross volunteers and to enlist their help in efforts to benefit society. She also promised to offer all the help needed from the Indian Red Cross State Office.

Ajay Mishra, Honorary Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society’s Telangana Branch, K. Surendra Mohan, Secretary to the Governor, and all 33 Indian Red Cross Society District office holders took part in the video conference.