Telangana: Governor Tamilisai launches CPR Challenge

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday launched the CPR challenge and called upon the people to learn how to do CPR. She said that if more people get trained in how to do CPR, more lives can be saved.

The Governor was speaking at a special function to distribute the sarees to the members of the Raj Bhavan pariwar at Raj Bhavan, here.

Referring to the recent incident when a woman police constable named Naveena saved the life of a girl, who got injured during the cricket match ticket sales at the Gymkhana grounds, here, the Governor appreciated the police constable for performing the CPR and saving the life of the girl.

“I call upon everyone to learn the CPR and save the precious lives in times of emergency. On this auspicious occasion of Batukamma celebrations, let us all pledge to learn the CPR and First Aid skills,” Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

Governor distributes sarees to Raj Bhavan staff:

Continuing the tradition of personally selecting and gifting the sarees to the members of the Raj Bhavanpariwar as part of the Batukamma celebrations, the Governor on Saturday distributed the sarees to all the women staff of the Raj Bhavan at a special function held at the Durbar Hall.

She said that the Batukamma, the unique flower festival of Telangana, is also laced with the underlying practice of exchanging nutritional food items among the women.

The Governor said that she was amazed at knowing that women during the nine-day festivities exchange traditionally prepared food items, which are full of nutritional values.