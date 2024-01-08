Telangana Governor Tamilisai urges women to start business

Erode: The Governor of Telangana and the Lt Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, attended the ‘District Women Empowerment Seminar’ on Sunday and urged women to start businesses, emphasizing that economic freedom for women leads to overall freedom.

The seminar was organised by a private organisation at Punjai Puliampatti in Erode district. Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the seminar as a special guest.

While addressing the people on the occasion, Soundararajan emphasised the fact that she attended the programme, considering the importance of it for women.

“Although there were various programmes at that time, I have participated in this one considering the importance of it for women. If women get economic freedom, they will get freedom in everything,” Soundararajan said.

Soundararajan further urged the women to start businesses, be they small or big, as according to Soundararajan, if the economy is in the hands of the women, then there will be a livelihood.

“Women are now becoming entrepreneurs. Women should come in large numbers, start small and be big entrepreneurs. If the economy is in the hands of women, there will be a livelihood,” Soundararajan said.

“Even though there are many criticisms of your outward appearance, our inner will to serve this country makes you an iron lady,” she said.

“I also express my appreciation to the women who are members of the self-help group and have properly repaid the loan received from the bank,” Soundararajan said.

Further, she praised the women for saving their families during Corona by selling products on the internet.

“Whether men are protecting the family or not, women have saved their families by selling various products through the internet during the Corona period,” Soundararajan said.