Telangana Governor’s decision on KTR’s arrest sparks political debate

Hyderabad: Speculation continues over whether the Telangana Governor will grant permission to arrest BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), as Union minister G Kishan Reddy recently clarified that the Governor must first seek legal opinion before making a decision.

Amidst these developments, Congress leaders accused KTR of visiting Delhi to shield himself by negotiating with the BJP. However, the situation remains unchanged, with no decisive action yet taken.

However, Kishan Reddy dismissed claims that delays in the decision imply a secret alliance between the BJP and the BRS, asserting that there is no connection between the two parties.

Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind criticized the Congress for questioning whether the Governor’s approval is necessary to arrest KTR. Referring to KTR’s earlier comment, “I am ready to go to jail for three months, do yoga, and become fit,” Arvind mocked the BRS leader’s remarks.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders have ramped up their attacks on both the BJP and Congress, branding them as manipulative and self-serving. They are leveraging the delay to regain public trust, especially ahead of local body elections.

A BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted that the delay could harm the party’s credibility, as there is a widespread perception that Governors act in line with the central government’s directives.