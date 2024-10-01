Telangana govt accelerates recruitments to tackle unemployment

Hyderabad: In an effort to address the unemployment issue in the state, the Telangana government has launched a large-scale recruitment drive to fill vacant positions across various departments.

The recruitment process is being conducted simultaneously by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGSPSC), the Police Recruitment Board, the Medical and Health Recruitment Board, and other similar bodies.

During its decade in power, the previous BRS government filled 7,857 teaching positions. In contrast, the Congress government, which took office 10 months ago, has already conducted a mega DSC 2024, appointing 11,062 new teachers. The recruitment process is being fast-tracked to meet the growing demand for jobs in the state.

Over the past 15 days, the Medical and Health Recruitment Board has issued three notifications to fill 3,967 positions, including 1,284 lab technicians, staff nurses, and 633 pharmacists. The Congress government also released the results for 7,094 staff nurse posts, which had been pending since December 2022, and handed over appointment letters to the selected candidates.

Similarly, the results for 16,929 constable posts, delayed since 2022, were announced after the Congress assumed power, and appointment letters were distributed to the successful candidates. Additionally, the TGSPSC is in various stages of filling around 17,341 posts across different departments.

Recently, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy handed over appointment letters to 687 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) in the Irrigation Department. The TGSPSC also announced the long-pending results for the recruitment of 8,180 Group-IV posts, with the process of certificate verification currently underway.

The government has also released results for 581 hostel welfare officer posts and 53 divisional accounts officer posts in various welfare departments.

The Group-I exam, which had previously been plagued by paper leaks, was cancelled by the new government. A fresh notification for 563 Group-I posts was issued, and the prelims were conducted on June 9. Preparations are now underway to hold the Mains examination from October 21 to 27.

An official from the recruitment board stated, “The aspirations of the unemployed are being fulfilled. Since the new government came to power, all obstacles to declaring pending results have been removed, and appointment letters are being distributed to the selected candidates.”