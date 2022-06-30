Telangana govt appoints surrogacy and assisted reproduction authority

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Wednesday appointed appropriate authority for Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.

The office for said authority will be at the Additional Director office, ART and Surrogacy, DME Building, third floor, Koti.

According to a press release from the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, all Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) clinics/banks must be mandatorily registered under these acts.

In order to register, ART clinics/banks should submit their applications online to the National Registry, and the PDF printout of the filled-in application form should be duly signed by the authorized signatory.

The application should then be submitted by registered post/in person to the above mentioned address along with proof of payment.

The ART (Regulation) Act and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021 are two newly introduced Acts of Parliament for regulation and supervision of ART clinics/banks and surrogacy clinics, prevention of misuse, and safe and ethical practice of ART and surrogacy services for addressing the issues related to reproductive health where these above technologies are required.

As fixed by the Indian government, the registration fee for ART bank is Rs 50,000. ART clinics level 1 cost Rs 50,000, ART clinics level 2 amount to Rs 2,00,000, and surrogacy clinics are Rs 2,00,000.