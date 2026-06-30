Telangana govt constitutes board for Yadagirigutta temple

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday, June 30, constituted a board for the famous temple of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadagirigutta in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

The board comprises M Satyanarayana Reddy (Chairman) and Congress MLA G Vinod Venkatswamy, Konidela Surekha, Chillappagari Vijayarajam, Vijayender Tulla, P Eshwaramma Yadav, Gundu Mallaiah, Swathi Kantamani, M Raghavendar Rao, Lakshminarayana Naik and the Founder Trustee (all members).

The Government Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Endowments), Commissioner of Endowments Department, Collector of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Vice Chairman of Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA), Executive Officer of Yadagirigutta temple and the Sthanacharya or senior most main priest would be ex-officio members of the board, a Government Order (GO) said.

The term of the board, other than ex-officio members and Founder Trustee, would be for a period of two years, it said.