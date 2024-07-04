Telangana govt declares holidays on 9th Muharram, Ashura

Government has declared the holidays on July 16 and 17.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2024 2:41 pm IST
The Bibi Ka Alam procession in Hyderabad. (Image: Siddhant Thakur)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared holidays on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, also known Ashura, a day of mourning for Shia Muslims.

According to the Telangana calendar, the government has declared the holidays on July 16 and 17. However, the holiday on July 16 will be optional, whereas July 17 will be a general holiday.

Telangana govt may change holidays for 9th Muharram, Ashura

The government may change the holidays for the 9th of Muharram and Ashura as these days of mourning are based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

If the crescent moon is sighted on July 6, the 9th of Muharram and Ashura will be observed on July 15 and 16; otherwise, they will be observed on July 16 and 17.

Muharram

It is the first month of the Islamic calendar. Shia Muslims mourn during this month.

The 10th of Muharram, i.e., Ashura, is the day of mourning for Shia Muslims as it is the day when Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed alongside his relatives.

In view of the importance of the day, the Telangana government has declared a holiday.

