Banks in Hyderabad to observe seven holidays in July

Hyderabad: The banks in Hyderabad are set to observe seven holidays in July 2024. One of these holidays is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

According to the RBI, there are a total of six bank holidays this month, but banks in the city will be closed on an additional day under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This holiday is on July 17. However, there are six more holidays.

Banks in Hyderabad to observe holiday on July 17

On July 17, banks in the city will remain closed in observance of Muharram. The Telangana government has also announced a holiday on July 17 in view of the 10th Muharram.

In addition to these holidays, banks will be closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in Hyderabad for July

The complete list of holidays for banks in the city is as follows:

July 17: Muharram

Sundays

Second and fourth Saturdays

Types of Banks in India

In Hyderabad and other cities in India, banks are classified based on ownership, type of customers, etc. The various types of banks in India are:

Public sector banks

Private sector banks

Co-operative banks

Regional rural banks

Payment banks

Small finance banks

Foreign banks

These banks in Hyderabad will observe holidays on the seven listed days in July.