No drinking water supply for 24 hours in many areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Many areas in Hyderabad are going to experience a 24-hour drinking water supply disruption due to a scheduled power outage.

According to a press statement by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), the supply disruption will occur for 24 hours starting at 7 am on July 4.

Areas in Hyderabad that will experience drinking water supply disruption

As the electricity department officials undertake repair work at the Peddapur and Kandi substations, many areas in the city will be affected.

The taps are likely to go dry in areas that fall under the Lingampally, Borabanda, and Shaikpet reservoirs, as well as Manikonda, Narsingi, Manchirevula, and Moosapet.

Additionally, low water pressure can be expected in Erragadda, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, KPHB, Hydernagar, and other areas.

Disruptions last month

Last month, the drinking water supply was disrupted in several areas of Hyderabad on June 26 and 27 due to urgent repairs on the NRV valve of the second pump at the Kondapur pump house, part of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II.

The HMWS&SB has revealed that the water supply was disrupted in areas including NPA, Mir Alam, Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Bhojagutta, Allabanda, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Chilkalguda, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Bouddha Nagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Ferozeguda, Gautam Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Alkapuri Colony, Mahendra Hills, Elugutta, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Beerappagadda, Budwel, Shastripuram, Meerpet, Badangpet, and Shamshabad.

Earlier, at the beginning of June, the HMWS&SB announced that drinking water supply to Patancheru, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Hafeezpet, Doyens Colony, SBI Training Centre, BHEL Factory/Township, HCU, and Patancheru Industrial Area would be affected due to maintenance work on a 900 mm diameter pipeline junction.

The disruption on July 4 will be the first drinking water supply disruption in Hyderabad in the current month.