Raids conducted at hotels in Hyderabad; many violations found

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at hotels in Hyderabad on Saturday.

During the raids, many violations were found.

Raids at hotels in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally

At Jampana’s Vaarahi Hotel, located at Kukatpally Y Junction, frozen chicken was found not stored according to the temperature mentioned on its label.

Moreover, food handlers were found without wearing headgear, gloves, and aprons. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were also not available.

𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗮𝘀 𝗩𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹, 𝗞𝘂𝗸𝗮𝘁𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗬 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

29.06.2024



* FBO was found operating with registration certificate even though his turnover comes under the license category.



* Frozen chicken found not stored according to the temperature… pic.twitter.com/vM8690yO1l — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 30, 2024

At Shree Raghavendra Bhavan, also located in Kukatpally, the kitchen area was found with water stagnation and unhygienic conditions. A few of the food handlers were also found without wearing headgear, gloves, and aprons.

Additionally, the medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were not available.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Kukatpally area on 29.06.2024.



𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝗴𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗻, 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗿𝗶 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲, 𝗞𝘂𝗸𝗮𝘁𝗽𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆



* The FBO was found operating with expired license (Dec'2023).



* Packed Papad (2pkts) were… pic.twitter.com/V5GU6XhSyF — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 30, 2024

Inspection at Balanagar

In Hyderabad’s Balanagar, Sri Lakshmi Grand Udupi Hotel was raided.

During the raid, carrots were found rotten and damaged. Packed paratha (ready to cook) were found without any label.

𝗦𝗿𝗶 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗶 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝗱𝘂𝗽𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹, 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗕𝗕𝗥 𝗛𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹, 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿

29.06.2024



* FBO was found operating without valid license.



* Carrots were found rotten & damaged and hence discarded on the spot.



* Packed paratha (ready to cook)… pic.twitter.com/9pnla5NnJi — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 30, 2024

Moreover, the FBO was found operating without a valid license.

Although the task force is conducting raids at hotels, PGs, and manufacturing units in Hyderabad, violations continue to surface.