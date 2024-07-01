Raids conducted at hotels in Hyderabad; many violations found

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at hotels in Hyderabad on Saturday.
During the raids, many violations were found.
Raids at hotels in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally
At Jampana’s Vaarahi Hotel, located at Kukatpally Y Junction, frozen chicken was found not stored according to the temperature mentioned on its label.
Moreover, food handlers were found without wearing headgear, gloves, and aprons. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were also not available.
At Shree Raghavendra Bhavan, also located in Kukatpally, the kitchen area was found with water stagnation and unhygienic conditions. A few of the food handlers were also found without wearing headgear, gloves, and aprons.
Additionally, the medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were not available.
Inspection at Balanagar
In Hyderabad’s Balanagar, Sri Lakshmi Grand Udupi Hotel was raided.
During the raid, carrots were found rotten and damaged. Packed paratha (ready to cook) were found without any label.
Moreover, the FBO was found operating without a valid license.
Although the task force is conducting raids at hotels, PGs, and manufacturing units in Hyderabad, violations continue to surface.