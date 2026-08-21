Telangana govt denies heritage claim on Raidurg land

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has told the High Court that there are no heritage sites within the two plots of about ten acres proposed for auction in Survey No 83/1 of Rayadurg Panmaktha, Serilingampally Mandal, Rangareddy district, alleging that certain persons are deliberately trying to block the sale.

A bench of Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka took up the matter on Thursday, hearing a petition filed by Dr Ravindranath Suri, who contended that the plots earmarked for auction show evidence of ancient rock formations and should not be sold.

Arguing for the government, Additional Advocate General Rajinikanth Reddy said that reports submitted by the technical committee in 2013 and 2026 place the heritage-designated area within the Durgam Cheruvu buffer zone, and that the plots currently proposed for auction have no connection to that zone. He maintained that the auction was in order and that claims of heritage rock presence on the specific plots did not hold up against the committee findings.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench adjourned the matter to September 16 and directed the government to file a formal counter affidavit.

In a related case, Ramadevi and 24 others petitioned the High Court claiming 11.12 acres of ownership in Survey No. 83/1 and 83 (part) of Rayadurg Panmaktha, alleging the government was carrying out auction-related work without demarcating boundaries, and sought a stay. A bench of Justice N.V. Sravan Kumar directed the government to file a counter in this matter too, adjourning the hearing to August 27.