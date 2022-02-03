Telangana govt departments not interested in developing old city: Residents

Hyderabad: It seems that the Telangana government’s departments are either not interested in developing the old city or they are trying to neglect the welfare of those living in these areas.

The state government’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) had given clear instructions to develop and beautify the Mir Alam Tank and its surrounding areas by 2021 end.

In this connection, the principal secretary of MAUD, Arvind Kumar, had informed the people through his tweet that he had given clear instructions to GHMC officials to develop the areas around the Mir Alam tank by December 2021.

But in spite of his clear instructions, 20% of the work is still pending and the officials are saying that 3 more months are required to complete the work.

According to the sources, the GHMC has applied for the funds to MAUD which has not been released yet due to which the work is being delayed.

In November 2021 the principal secretary of MAUD, Arvind Kumar, visited Mir Alam tank and announced that the work would be completed by February for the installation of a musical fountain. It was announced that with a budget of Rs 3 crores a 20 feet high musical fountain would be installed at Mir Alam tank.

In spite of Arvind Kumar’s assurance, there is no progress in the project yet. People of the old city allege that the GHMC is following a policy of neglecting the old city areas