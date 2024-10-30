Telangana govt depts must procure their textiles from TESCO: Tummala

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Tummala Nageswara Rao, has issued a directive mandating that all state government departments and corporations procure their textiles exclusively through the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TESCO).

This order aims to ensure continuous employment for handloom workers and is part of a broader initiative under Government Order No. 1, he said.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, October 29, the minister emphasized the importance of submitting fabric indents to TESCO by November 15 for the upcoming fiscal year.

He warned that any departments or corporations purchasing textiles from private entities in violation of this directive would face repercussions.

Minister Rao noted that some welfare departments have been experiencing delays in supply due to annual changes in uniform colours.

To address this issue, he suggested that designs remain unchanged for a minimum of five years to streamline procurement processes.