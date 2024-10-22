Telangana govt designates NIC for handling of Dharani portal

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially designated the National Informatics Centre (NIC) as the new technology partner for the Dharani Integrated Land Records Management System (ILRMS).

This decision was announced in an order released on Tuesday, October 22, marking a significant shift in the management of this vital platform.

Since its launch in 2020, the Dharani portal has served as a centralized hub for land-related transactions and information in Telangana.

Also Read Replace Dharani with Bhumatha, committee tells Telangana govt

Under the new arrangement, NIC will handle the operations and maintenance of the portal for an initial term of three years, with an option for a two-year extension based on performance metrics.

The government’s choice to collaborate with NIC is driven by the agency’s extensive expertise in land record management.

This partnership aims to enhance the operational efficiency and transparency of the Dharani portal, ensuring it continues to provide seamless service for land transactions across the state.