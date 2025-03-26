Telangana govt doctor removed for diverting patients to private hospitals

Hyderabad: A gynaecologist at the Government Area Hospital in Zaheerabad has been removed from service for allegedly redirecting pregnant women to private hospitals, as reported by TOI. Two other doctors from primary health centres have been issued show cause notices for negligence.

According to reports, during a review meeting with health officials on Wednesday, March 26, Sangareddy district collector Valluri Kranthi stated that an inquiry found Dr Anjum Naaz guilty of diverting patients from the government hospital.

Following this, the district medical and health officer was instructed to issue Dr Naaz’s removal orders.

Additionally, two doctors from Daulatabad and Mallamma primary health centres were served show cause notices for dereliction of duty. The district administration has warned of strict action against medical staff failing to uphold public healthcare standards.