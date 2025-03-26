13-day-old infant found dead at home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 13-day-old infant was found dead under mysterious circumstances at home on Tuesday.

The heartbreaking event occurred in Mailardevpally.

Details of incident

According to the police, the mother had briefly left the newborn on the bed while she went to take a bath.

Upon returning, she was alarmed to find the baby missing. After searching the house, she discovered the infant drowned in a water bucket.

Hyderabad doctors declared infant brought dead

The woman who was in panic informed her husband. Upon learning about the incident, her husband rushed home and took the baby to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, doctors declared the infant brought dead.

Mailardevpally police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.