Telangana govt extends registration date for TS EAPCET till July 17

Registrations for TS EAPCET round 2 counselling will begin on July 26.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th July 2024 7:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 last date for registration has been extended to July 17 (today) after institutions added additional seats for the participating candidates.

Once the documents are verified, candidates should log in through their registered login ID and download the manual option entry form and the list of colleges and branches from the official website.

How to Apply for Web Option Entry

    • Visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.
    • Find the TS EAPCET web options entry link on the homepage and click on it.
    • Enter your login information, including your application ID, admit card number and other details.
    • After being redirected to a new window, you will be asked to complete your options.
    • Now select your options according to your preference.
    • Save your selections, and thoroughly double-check them.
    • Finish the online options submission and save a screenshot for your records.
Registrations for TS EAPCET round 2 counselling will begin on July 26. For more information, candidates can visit the official TS EAMCET portal.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th July 2024 7:57 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button