Telangana govt extends registration date for TS EAPCET till July 17

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 last date for registration has been extended to July 17 (today) after institutions added additional seats for the participating candidates.

Once the documents are verified, candidates should log in through their registered login ID and download the manual option entry form and the list of colleges and branches from the official website.

How to Apply for Web Option Entry

Visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.



Find the TS EAPCET web options entry link on the homepage and click on it.



Enter your login information, including your application ID, admit card number and other details.



After being redirected to a new window, you will be asked to complete your options.



Now select your options according to your preference.



Save your selections, and thoroughly double-check them.



Finish the online options submission and save a screenshot for your records.

