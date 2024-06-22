Telangana govt extends Rs 2-lakh relief to tortured Chenchu woman

Hyderabad: Telangana tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao extended Rs 2-lakh assistance to Eashwaramma, a Chenchu woman who was brutally tortured by her tenants-cum-employers and her own sister and brother-in-law. Also announcing that the State government will provide the family some farm land in addition to the two acres that they own, he said that Eashwaramma’s three daughters will be admitted in social welfare residential schools.

“The State government will do everything possible to ensure that Eashwaramma and her husband don’t have to work as labourers under anybody. We will take steps to make the family independent and empowered. We have already sent the four accused to jail and will ensure they’ll get punished,” he said, after meeting Eashwaramma at Nagarkurnool Government Hospital, where she was being treated on Saturday.

Calling the torture of Eashwaramma “a blot on humanity,” Jupally said that steps will be taken to bring to justice anybody who commits such a heinous crime, without succumbing to political pressures no matter how influential the culprits may be.