Telangana govt forms panel on TGSRTC staff grievances ahead of strike talks

The government order follows persistent representations from TGSRTC employees raising concerns over their service conditions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2026 4:05 pm IST|   Updated: 21st April 2026 4:08 pm IST
Telangana TGSRTC buses parked at depot ahead of staff grievance talks.

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday, April 21, constituted a high-level committee of senior officers to examine the grievances of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees, who are set to go on indefinite strike on Wednesday, April 22. Crucial talks between employee representatives and the government are scheduled later in the day at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat in Hyderabad.

The government order follows persistent representations from TGSRTC employees raising concerns over their service conditions.

The four-member committee will be chaired by the Special Chief Secretary to Government, Transport and Roads and Buildings Department. The other members are the Special Chief Secretary, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories Department, the Principal Secretary, Finance Department, and the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TGSRTC, who will serve as member and convenor.

Subhan Bakery

The panel has been directed to comprehensively examine all issues raised by the employees and submit its report to the government within four weeks.

The constitution of the committee, hours before the scheduled Secretariat meeting, signals the government’s intent to address employee concerns through a structured institutional mechanism.

The outcome of Tuesday’s 5 pm talks is expected to determine whether the strike continues or is suspended pending the committee’s findings.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2026 4:05 pm IST|   Updated: 21st April 2026 4:08 pm IST

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