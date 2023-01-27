Telangana govt gives nod to transfer teaching couple at same place

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved the transfer of government teaching couple to the same place. In the past, teachers were allotted according to the new districts under GO 317, after which the couple were posted in separate districts. The government had received nearly 2,000 requests from across the state to transfer them to one place.

Couples have shown interest in working together in 13 districts including Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Suryapet, Sangareddy, and Mahboobnagar. These 13 districts were blocked by the government due to possible hurdles in the new transfer process due to appointments on mixed vacancies in the husband-wife category.

After the government announced to start the process of promotion and transfer of teachers in the state, there has been a protest for a few days by the teaching couples, whose demands have been seriously considered and the government has now directed the education department to transfer 615 teacher couples working under GO 317 on mixed vacancies.

The education department has prepared a list of 427 teacher pairs in 12 districts except Suriyapet and it has been sent to the concerned DEOs.