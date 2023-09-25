Telangana govt hands over 125 acres of land for Muslim cemeteries

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allocated 125 acres of land for Muslim cemeteries on the city’s outskirts. The orders related to this allotment were handed over by Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao to Muslim religious leaders at a ceremony held at his residence.

On August 7, the government issued a memorandum announcing the allocation of land for cemeteries to various Muslim communities, including Sunni, Shia, Mahdawi, Bohra, and Sulaimani. These cemeteries are intended to serve as model burial grounds.

In Rangareddy district, 72.22 acres of land were allotted at three different locations, while 52.18 acres were allocated at two sites in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. This includes 20 acres under Survey No. 233 in Majeedpur village of Abdullahpurmet Mandal in Rangareddy district, 42.22 acres under Survey No. 256/1 in Khanapur village of Talakunda Mandal, and 10 acres under Survey No. 237/1 in Kondurg village of Kondurg Mandal.

In addition, 135.27 acres of land were allotted under Survey No. 472 in Nuthankal village of Medchal Mandal, and 16.31 acres were allocated under Survey No. 523 in Turkapally of Shameerpet Mandal.

These land documents were handed over in the presence of Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala, Secretary Minority Welfare Syed Omar Jaleel, Chairman of the Waqf Board Masihullah Khan, Maulana Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini Sabri, Member of the Waqf Board Dr. Nisar Hussain Haider Agha, and other religious leaders representing the Mahdawi, Bohra, and Sulaimani communities.

Religious leaders expressed their gratitude to the government for this allocation. The Waqf Board will also oversee the development of these cemeteries, including providing facilities such as funnels and shrouds, constructing boundary walls for protection, and building bathrooms and ablution areas.

Speaking at the event, Minister KTR highlighted the government’s commitment to the overall development of Hyderabad and the welfare of minorities.

He highlighted the resolution of issues related to water and electricity in the city and affirmed the government’s dedication to equal development for all communities and classes.

KTR also speculated about a coalition government at the Centre in the upcoming general elections, where regional parties like the BRS would play a significant role, prompting the expansion of BRS to other states, including Maharashtra.