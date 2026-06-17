Telangana govt hikes DA of electricity employees by 1.62 percent

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Telangana government hikes the dearness allowance of power utility employees by 1.62 percent on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.
Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: The government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the employees working in the power sector by 1.62 percent. The decision is set to benefit approximately 70,804 employees across the state, according to Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Energy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The electricity officials clarified that the periodic revision of DA for power utility staff was part of the standard administrative process.

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the state government has recognized the dedication of employees who work tirelessly to ensure uninterrupted power supply without any outages, even as the state recorded its peak levels of electricity consumption.

Subhan Bakery

He noted that the hike in DA applies to employees working across all power utilities, including TG-TRANSCO, TG-GENCO, TSSPDCL, and TSNPDCL. He emphasized that this decision stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to employee welfare.

With projections indicating that electricity demand in the state could double by 2035, the state government has been considering boosting the morale of its employees.

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