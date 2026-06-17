Telangana builders postpone protest as dues clearance assured

Hyderabad: Telangana builders and contractors have decided to postpone their June 18 ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ protest after Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assured that all pending dues will be cleared in a phased manner.

The decision was announced on June 16 after a meeting with the Builders Association of India and civil contractors at Praja Bhavan.

He said that the Finance Department is already paying bills continuously every month and thanked contractors for putting their faith in the government.

Also Read Minister asks builders to withdraw protest, assures dues clearance

Earlier in the day, Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a press meet at the minister’s quarters, urging contractors to reconsider the protest, saying that in the wake of widespread rains, there is a need to continue work on roads, bridges, and emergency repairs.

He expressed concern over the suicide of six contractors and blamed the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for leaving dues of Rs 4,000 crore in the R&B department.

Komatireddy also promised to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka in the next three or four days and formulate an action plan to resolve the pending dues within three months.