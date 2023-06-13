Telangana govt hikes vehicle pollution check rates

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday notified the increase in pollution testing fees for vehicles in the state.

The move comes after the Traffic Commissioner, Hyderabad proposed to increase the fee for testing and issuing of Pollution under Control Certificate (PUC) as the rate was last revised seven years ago.

He further suggested that in view of the increased cost of investment, salaries and maintenance costs, the government should examine and issue necessary orders.

The new rates are as follows:

Vehicle(s) Fee Petrol two-wheeler Rs 50 Petrol three-wheeler Rs 60 Petrol four-wheeler Rs 75 Diesel four-wheeler Rs 100 Diesel other vehicles Rs 100

The previous rates for vehicular pollution testing and issuance of pollution under control certificate were – petrol two-wheeler Rs 30, Petrol three-wheeler Rs 50, Diesel four-wheeler Rs 60.