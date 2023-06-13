Telangana govt hikes vehicle pollution check rates

The revision of fares for testing and issuing of Pollution under Control Certificate (PUC) was last revised seven years ago.

Published: 13th June 2023 6:07 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday notified the increase in pollution testing fees for vehicles in the state.

The move comes after the Traffic Commissioner, Hyderabad proposed to increase the fee for testing and issuing of Pollution under Control Certificate (PUC) as the rate was last revised seven years ago.

He further suggested that in view of the increased cost of investment, salaries and maintenance costs, the government should examine and issue necessary orders.

The new rates are as follows:

Vehicle(s)Fee
Petrol two-wheelerRs 50
Petrol three-wheelerRs 60
Petrol four-wheeler Rs 75
Diesel four-wheelerRs 100
Diesel other vehiclesRs 100

The previous rates for vehicular pollution testing and issuance of pollution under control certificate were – petrol two-wheeler Rs 30, Petrol three-wheeler Rs 50, Diesel four-wheeler Rs 60.

