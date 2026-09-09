Telangana govt holds talks with JAC, agrees to expedite PRC

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government on Wednesday, September 9, initiated talks with representatives from the Telangana Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) and various employee associations, agreeing to expedite the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report and form an expert panel to address Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) concerns.

The development comes after the unions submitted a notice on August 20, threatening a strike if their demands were not met. The meeting, headed by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, concluded with both sides agreeing on three key resolutions.

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The Chief Secretary sent a letter to the PRC Chairman, requesting that the report be completed and submitted urgently. A committee comprising PRC experts, state officers, and union members will be formed to study issues related to the CPS.

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Due to the ongoing Assembly and Council sessions, a second round of talks will be held on September 18 with the JAC members to discuss pending Dearness Allowances and other bills.

