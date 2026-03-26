Telangana govt hospitals have 1770 ventilators: Health Dept

Hyderabad: Telangana health department on Thursday, March 26, said that there are 1770 ventilator in government hospitals presently and 485 are under procurement.

The department provided the details while answering the questions posed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy to Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha. It said that four MRI machines are currently in place at government hospitals, including Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Gandhi Hospital, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad.

Narsimha also said that the government hospitals are equipped with 39 CT scan Machines and 195 X-ray machines.

He said that eight MRI machines, which will be installed at government hospitals including Niloufer Hospital, OGH and Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad and government hospitals in Nizamabad, Siddipet, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar are under procurement.

Apart from these, eight CT scan machines, which will be installed in the government hospitals in Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Asifabad, Mulugu, OGH and Gandhi Hospital are also under procurement.

Asked whether the government is informed about the lack of medical equipment in government hospitals, the department said “no”.

Answering a question regarding the appointment of doctors to the government hospitals, the department said that the Congress government has appointed 2,204 doctors to district hospitals since December 2023, and 4,921 specialist doctors are currently posted in district hospitals.

The department said that 2,278 vacancies, including 1623 civil assistant surgeon specialists, 607 assistant professors and specialists and 48 assistant dental surgeons will be filled by April 2026.