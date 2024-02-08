Telangana govt implements 33% horizontal quota for women in jobs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, February 8, issued an order to implement a 33% horizontal reservation for women in direct recruitment to various posts.

This applies to all categories where men and women are equally qualified, and there will be no earmarking of roster points for women.

The order was issued to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), departments of secretariat, and heads of departments to implement this in all ongoing recruitments.

The move was made following interim orders of the High Court in various cases related to the implementation of horizontal reservation for women.

The vertical reservation rule allows reserved category candidates to compete for non-reserved posts based on merit without affecting their quota.

On the other hand, the horizontal reservation rule ensures that a certain percentage of posts are reserved for specific groups such as women, veterans, the transgender community, and individuals with disabilities, cutting across the vertical categories.

If the number of women in a particular category is less than 33%, the horizontal reservation will be implemented, and the required number of women will be selected by removing a corresponding number of candidates from the bottom of the list for that category.

This ensures equal opportunity for different categories of beneficiaries within the overall reservation framework.