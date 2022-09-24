Telangana govt initiates action against medicos in botched family planning incident

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has ordered action against doctors and other medical personnel over the death of four women who underwent family planning surgeries at a government hospital in Ranga Reddy district last month.

The government initiated the action based on a report submitted by the committee led by the state’s Director of Public Health over the tragedy, official sources said on Saturday.

The government has transferred the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Ranga Reddy district and relieved the District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) and directed her to report to her original post, they said.

A criminal case would be filed against the doctor who performed the DPL (Double Puncture Laparoscopy) surgeries, they said.

The government has ordered disciplinary action against a total of 13 medical personnel.

The Director of Public Health has made several recommendations in the report to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The recommendations include making the permanent family planning surgeries an integral part of hospital service delivery systems and conducting DPL surgeries as fixed day services along with other services given by the hospital.

As many as four women who attended the Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) camp at the government hospital in Ranga Reddy district in August passed away. DPL is a female sterilisation programme.