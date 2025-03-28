Telangana govt introduces ‘universal search’ for LRS 2020 applicants

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched a ‘universal search’ feature to assist applicants of the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) 2020 in retrieving their application details.

This initiative aims to address concerns of individuals who have misplaced their application receipts or changed their registered mobile numbers, leaving them uncertain about their application status.

Applicants can access details such as application numbers and other relevant information by entering specific details into the Universal Search tool.

To retrieve their application information, users must provide the district name, mandal name, village name, and the applicant’s name.

Also Read Resolve all LRS applications by Mar 31: Telangana MAUD CS to collectors

This move comes as part of the government’s efforts to enhance the LRS process and ensure that applicants can easily monitor their applications.

The scheme, which aims to regularize unauthorized layouts, has seen significant participation, with nearly 20 lakh applications pending resolution.

The government is encouraging applicants to complete fee payments before the March 31 deadline to avail of a 25 percent rebate on charges.

To utilize this new feature, applicants can visit the official LRS website and check their status by logging in with their registered mobile number or updated contact details.