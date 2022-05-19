Telangana govt is using the tactics of a land grabber, says SC

Hyderabad: In a Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana observed that the Telangana government is using tactics of a land grabber. The Supreme Court was hearing an Interlocutory Application (IA) filed by the Telangana state government seeking to implead the ongoing case of Hydernagar lands.

Citing a similar case that came before the apex court a week ago, the SC bench stated that the TS government is adopting land grabbing tactics.

Maintaining the government’s right to be heard, the court allowed the application and also asked the rival claimants to file a reply to the government’s application.

The rival claimants, Trinity Infraventures and MS Murthy denied the government’s claim of ownership on the Hydernagar land in Sy No 172. The counsel also argued that the government’s numerous attempts of claiming ownership in litigation rounds have not been successful.

The TS government in its affidavit argued that some of the rival claimants, to support their claims, submitted patta certificates that were obtained from the State archives department.

However a letter from the Director of State Archives Department, clearly stated that no patta certificates with respect to the claimants can be traced. “No such documents exist,” said the director of archives in his letter.

The Supreme Court posted the case to July.