Telangana govt allocates 100 acres for new High Court in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, January 5, issued a G.O. allocating 100 acres of land in Rajendranagar, which falls on the outskirts of the city for the construction of a new High Court complex.

The lands belonging to Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) in the villages of Premavathipet and Budwel, Rajendranagar mandal, Rangareddy district were allocated for this purpose.

“After careful examination of the entire matter, Government hereby accord permission to the Registrars, PJTSAU and SKLTSHU for allotment of the land pertaining to PJTSAU and SKLTSHU in Sy No 40/P (Ac. 9-04 gts), 42/P (Ac.4-04 gts), Sy No 43 (17-01 gts), Sy no 44/P (Ac. 13-23 gts), Sy No. 65/P (Ac. 11-23 gts), http://Sy.No. 66 (Ac. 1-30 gts), Sy. No. 67 (Ac. 1-26 gts), Sy No. 68/P (Ac. 9-15 gts), Sy No 69 (Ac 14-23 gts), SY No 70/P (Ac. 9-38 gts), Sy 71/P (Ac. 1-12 gts), Sy No. 72/P (Ac. 1-00 gts), Sy No 73/P (Ac 0-19 gts) in Premavathipet Village and Sy No 267/P(Ac 4-22 gts) in Budwel village, Rajendranagar Mandal, Rangareddy District, totaling Ac. 100-00 gts to the Law (Judicial) Department for construction of new High Court for Telangana,” the G.O. read.

(*gts is the short form for guntha, which is a standard measurement of land)

The state government said that the order was issued in response to a request from the Law department and the registrar general of the High Court requesting land for the construction of a new complex.

It further said that the land was allocated after a land availability report was furnished by the Rangareddy collector district magistrate and the chief commissioner of land administration.

The government also said that the views put forth by the PJTSAU AND SKLTSHU managements on the land allotment were taken into account before taking the decision.