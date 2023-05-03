Telangana govt issues guidelines for transfers of teaching hospital doctors

Hyderabad: In the wake of getting relief to teaching hospital doctors in Telangana, the Department of Health has issued guidelines for the transfer of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

The guidelines will facilitate the transfer of doctors from one teaching hospital to another, based on their qualifications and experience. It will also provide opportunities for doctors to enhance their skills and knowledge and serve the people of Telangana better.

Expressing gratitude to chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana health minister, Harish Rao, e “Making Arogya Telangana is a significant step towards achieving this goal. We are working hard to make it a reality.”

In a good news to doctors at Government teaching hospitals.

The guidelines state that transfers shall be affected only to clear vacancies

Only the employees who have completed continuous two years of service in a station are eligible for transfer.

Employees have to give an application to DME requesting for transfer.

Thereafter counselling shall be held for effecting transfers.

Only vacancies of (17) newly established medical colleges shall be displayed for exercising options during counselling to the extent required for strengthening patient services/meeting NMC guidelines for LoP/ 1st renewal.

If applications seeking transfer are more than the vacancies available in the above (17) medical colleges, then the vacancies of government medical colleges Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet and RIMS Adilabad may also be displayed.

In no case, the vacancies of Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Medical College, Kakatiya Medical College, or Government Medical College Nizamabad shall be displayed during counselling.

When more than one employee opts for a particular place, priority shall be given in descending order of, a) Spouse cases. b) Employees with a disability of 70% or more as certified by a competent authority as per applicable rules, c) Employees having mentally retarded children to a place where medical facilities are available, d) Widows appointed under the compassionate appointment scheme.

e) Medical grounds for the following diseases (either self or dependent children and dependent parents), to places where facilities are available for treatment. The spouse or employees who applied for priority under medical grounds shall be given preference in the following descending order.

Cancer, Neurosurgery iii. Kidney transplantation, Liver transplantation, Open heart surgery, Bone TB.

Once transfers are effected on personal or medical grounds, the Head of the Department will get the truthfulness of the grounds verified.

Transfers under the provisions of these orders shall be completed within one month from the date of issue of these orders.

This decision is expected to provide better career opportunities for teaching hospital doctors and improve the healthcare system in the state.

The guidelines will further help address the issue of doctors who have been awaiting transfers due to various reasons.

Overall, the issuance of these guidelines is a positive step towards improving the healthcare system in Telangana and providing better career opportunities for teaching hospital doctors.